Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,281,230 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,621,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Barrick Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $340,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

