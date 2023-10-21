Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Takes $462,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 84.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.