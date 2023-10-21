RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

