10,000 Shares in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Bought by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co owned about 0.05% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QLTA stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

