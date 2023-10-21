General Electric Co. Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

General Electric Co. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,581,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises approximately 50.1% of General Electric Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. General Electric Co. owned 13.54% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,648,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

