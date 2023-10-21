Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.52 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.