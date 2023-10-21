311,414 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 311,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,114,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 93,456 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after buying an additional 217,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,268,000 after buying an additional 136,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 520.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 194,240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV opened at $63.16 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $95.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.71.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

