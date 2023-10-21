RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.63% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

