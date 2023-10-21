Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

