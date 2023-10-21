Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 35,819 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,819 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.