Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $803,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 55.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

