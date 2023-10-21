EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lifted by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $133.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.44. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.