Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 120,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,006,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 252,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

