Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $354.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.46.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

