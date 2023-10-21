Patron Partners LLC Takes Position in OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Patron Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of OneAscent International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $85,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,212,000.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OAIM opened at $27.48 on Friday. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87.

About OneAscent International Equity ETF

The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

