iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Reduced by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

