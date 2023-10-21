Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average is $112.31. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.28 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

