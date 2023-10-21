Signaturefd LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of COST opened at $552.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30. The company has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

