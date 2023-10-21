MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,169.67 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $792.46 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,292.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,260.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.