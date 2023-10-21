Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CRL opened at $185.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.39 and its 200 day moving average is $201.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

