Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $45.02 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,044 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,021,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 34,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Watsco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $347.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.70. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.54 and a 52 week high of $406.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

