RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.7 %

QSR stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.