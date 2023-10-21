Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,102 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

IXC stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

