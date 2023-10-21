Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of Quanta Services worth $82,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after buying an additional 53,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after buying an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $164.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.60 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.27.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.