Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE PNC opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.50. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.