Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $527.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.86 and a 200 day moving average of $493.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

