Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 662,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,691 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $75,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

