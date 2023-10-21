Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,144 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.11.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $400.96 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.