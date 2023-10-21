Truist Financial Corp Has $370.07 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Chevron worth $370,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

