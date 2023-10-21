Truist Financial Corp Sells 274,130 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 274,130 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $114,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 22,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 318,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

