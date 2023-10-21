Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 53 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,490.28 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,250.33 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,533.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,531.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

