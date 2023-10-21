Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

TYL opened at $367.71 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

