Geneva Capital Management LLC Invests $9.65 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DV. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.1 %

DV stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $30,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,007.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $30,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,007.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,185,946 shares of company stock worth $818,564,821. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

