Geneva Capital Management LLC Takes $9.17 Million Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Shockwave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 58.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after buying an additional 389,636 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total value of $1,072,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,104.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,104.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,164. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.78.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $200.05 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

