Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Welltower Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

