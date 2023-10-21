Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 33,083.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,603,000 after buying an additional 1,025,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $131.18 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.