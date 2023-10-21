Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 265,952 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 265,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.25 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

