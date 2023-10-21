Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys Shares of 2,778 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $80.03 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -250.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

