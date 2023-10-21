Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,432,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BILL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,683 shares of company stock worth $7,468,601 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

