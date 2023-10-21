458,185 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 458,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,902,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MetLife at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,961,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,864,000 after acquiring an additional 451,773 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 454,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MET opened at $60.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

