Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 395,800 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 395,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,519,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

