Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Buys 98,520 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.6% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $96.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

