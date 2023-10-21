Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $91.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 14.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $91,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $192.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.29 and a one year high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

