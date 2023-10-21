Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 270,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,858,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.43 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

