Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

