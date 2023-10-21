Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 292 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.27 and a 52-week high of $131.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

