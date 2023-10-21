Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 175 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $257.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.50. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.41 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

