Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

