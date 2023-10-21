Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Sysco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

