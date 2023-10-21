Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

